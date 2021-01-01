Sanghamitra Saha

Latest

Stocks

5 Sector ETFs to Benefit Despite Downbeat September Jobs Data

The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September 2021, the lowest so far this year and well below forecasts of 500,000.

Continue Reading
Stocks

5 Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was moderately upbeat last week with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite gaining moderately while the Russell 2000 retreated.

Continue Reading
Stocks

How Will Bank ETFs Fare This Earnings Season?

Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers next week. The outlook is pretty bullish this time thanks to economic improvement and a rise in yields.

Continue Reading
Stocks

6 ETFs to Likely to Bloom in October

After a downbeat September, October started on a volatile note. Soaring oil and gas prices, still-high coronavirus cases and Fed's taper talks are the negatives while the upcoming holiday season...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Bank ETF (KBWB) Hits New 52-Week High

The bank ETF hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar further?

Continue Reading
Stocks

Bet on Rising P/E Investing With These Top 5 Stocks

Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach.

Continue Reading
Stocks

Top ETF Stories of September

September was downbeat for Wall Street. Fed taper talks and the resultant rising rate worries, the probability of a tax hike in the U.S., China's real estate developer Evergrande's default...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Inside the New Green Shipping ETF

ETF Managers Group LLC recently announced the launch of the ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonisation Tech Exchange Traded Fund BSEA.

Continue Reading
Stocks

Russia ETF (ERUS) Hits New 52-Week High

Russia ETF hits a new 52-week high. Can it soar further?

Continue Reading
Stocks

ETF Strategies to Play Rising U.S. Treasury Yields

Inside the rising U.S. treasury yields and ways to play the trend with ETFs.

Continue Reading
Stocks

Time to Short Nasdaq With These Inverse ETFs?

The Nasdaq retreated sharply on Sep 28, marking its worst day since March, on rising rate worries.

Continue Reading
Stocks

5 Winning Global ETFs of First Nine Months of 2021

Global markets have rallied this year on return of the risk-on sentiments. However, rising rate worries caused occasional turmoil in the market in Sep...

Continue Reading
Stocks

5 ETFs to Cash In On Record High U.S. Household Net Worth

The net worth of American households touched a fresh all-time high in the second quarter.

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Leveraged ETF Areas That Are Up 100% This Year

As we are about to cross first nine months of 2021, these leveraged ETF areas hog attention having returned more than 100%.

Continue Reading
Stocks

India ETF (INDY) Hits a New 52-Week High

India ETF hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like