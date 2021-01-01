Signing out of account, Standby...
Sanghamitra Saha
5 Sector ETFs to Benefit Despite Downbeat September Jobs Data
The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September 2021, the lowest so far this year and well below forecasts of 500,000.
5 Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was moderately upbeat last week with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite gaining moderately while the Russell 2000 retreated.
How Will Bank ETFs Fare This Earnings Season?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers next week. The outlook is pretty bullish this time thanks to economic improvement and a rise in yields.
6 ETFs to Likely to Bloom in October
After a downbeat September, October started on a volatile note. Soaring oil and gas prices, still-high coronavirus cases and Fed's taper talks are the negatives while the upcoming holiday season...
Bank ETF (KBWB) Hits New 52-Week High
The bank ETF hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar further?
Bet on Rising P/E Investing With These Top 5 Stocks
Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach.
Top ETF Stories of September
September was downbeat for Wall Street. Fed taper talks and the resultant rising rate worries, the probability of a tax hike in the U.S., China's real estate developer Evergrande's default...
Inside the New Green Shipping ETF
ETF Managers Group LLC recently announced the launch of the ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonisation Tech Exchange Traded Fund BSEA.
Russia ETF (ERUS) Hits New 52-Week High
Russia ETF hits a new 52-week high. Can it soar further?
ETF Strategies to Play Rising U.S. Treasury Yields
Inside the rising U.S. treasury yields and ways to play the trend with ETFs.
Time to Short Nasdaq With These Inverse ETFs?
The Nasdaq retreated sharply on Sep 28, marking its worst day since March, on rising rate worries.
5 Winning Global ETFs of First Nine Months of 2021
Global markets have rallied this year on return of the risk-on sentiments. However, rising rate worries caused occasional turmoil in the market in Sep...
5 ETFs to Cash In On Record High U.S. Household Net Worth
The net worth of American households touched a fresh all-time high in the second quarter.
4 Leveraged ETF Areas That Are Up 100% This Year
As we are about to cross first nine months of 2021, these leveraged ETF areas hog attention having returned more than 100%.
India ETF (INDY) Hits a New 52-Week High
India ETF hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?