Sanjay Sharma is the founder of Aye Finance, a young organization driving innovation that delivers customer centered and affordable loans to small and micro enterprises, which had so far been locked out of the financial system in India. As the Managing Director at Aye Finance, he leads the organization and directly supervises the strategy, risk, human resources and finance functions. Under his leadership, Aye Finance has become a vibrant and deeply engaged team that is rapidly setting new standards in building a quality loan-portfolio in an inclusive manner.

With his IIT-IIM pedigree, Sanjay’s stellar achievements spanning over 30 years in consumer lending, are no surprise. Not one to stay content with incremental growth, he has led a number of transformational programs in large banks. He pioneered the launch of direct banking channels in HDFC Bank in the 90s and laid the foundation for its large scale adoption by customers. He directed the establishment of consumer lending and credit card operations at ICICI.