Sanjeev Kumar Maini

Sanjeev K Maini is the Managing Director and CEO of Naesys Dimensions Solution Pvt. Ltd, an IT solutions and services company that is developing advanced solutions for Government of India’s Smart city and Digital India initiative.A technology graduate from IIT, Kanpur and MBA from University of Phoenix, USA, Sanjeev is a successful, competent and result oriented sales and business development professional with over two decades of experience in IT/Software & Solutions Sales in APAC, Middle East, Africa & the USA.