Santanu Ghose is Director Networking at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, a position he has held since 2014. In his role Mr. Ghose is responsible for leading the networking business unit for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Mr Ghose and his team is accountable for understanding customer needs and requirements and translating that to tangible business outcomes.

Mr. Ghose previously managed the Unix, Nonstop and High End Server Business unit driving exponential growth and increased market share. Prior to that he pioneered development of Cloud Solution business and market adoption of Converge Infrastructure concepts and solution at Hewlett Packard Company.

A highflier sales leader, Mr. Ghose has more than 25 years of experience and has held various sales, marketing and business development positions in the industry. Mr Ghose holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering with specialization in Industrial Engineering.