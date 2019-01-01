Santhosh Mahalingam

With more than 22 years of retail banking experience, Mahalingam’s multiple areas of expertise span operations, projects, finance, process engineering, digitization and general management. He has a proven track record of managing large cross-cultural and cross-border teams, exceeding targets, and improving operational efficiencies through transformation and digitisation. Before joining Mashreq in 2014, he held senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank, Qatar National Bank, and Standard Chartered Scope International where he headed Consumer Banking Operations and Change Delivery.

Mahalingam has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from St. Joseph’s College, Calicut, and an MBA in finance and marketing from the University Of Calicut, India. He is also a qualified Executive Coach (PCC) and Certified NLP Practioner.