Santhosh Palavesh is the Chief Digital & Innovations Officer of Belfrics, One of fastest growing Blockchain Fintech firm with a presence in over 12 countries. At present, he is responsible for developing blockchain-based solutions at Belfrics for Indian conglomerates, Banks as well as state governments. He is currently heading a team of XX developers at Belfrics to constantly innovate Blockchain and Whitelabel solutions offered by the company.

Santhosh has successfully completed his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering as well as his Masters in Business Administration from Anna University in Chennai. He has an overall work experience of 10+ years in Fintech as well as Digital Transformation.