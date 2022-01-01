Sara Gelsheimer

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Senior wealth manager at Plancorp

Sara Gelsheimer is a senior wealth manager at Plancorp, a full-service wealth-management company serving families in 44 states. Gelsheimer came to Plancorp with a strong financial background and a commitment to financial education, particularly for women.

The 3 Best Ways to Save on Taxes When You Have Multiple Business Ventures

In today's work world, it's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to earn income from several places -- but the onus is on them to manage and optimize their tax strategies.

Las 3 mejores formas de ahorrar en impuestos cuando tiene varias empresas comerciales

En el mundo laboral actual, no es raro que los emprendedores obtengan ingresos de varios lugares, pero la responsabilidad recae en ellos para administrar y optimizar sus estrategias fiscales.

