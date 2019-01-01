About Sara Margulis

Sara Margulis is CEO of Plumfund and Honeyfund. Working with her husband Josh, she created Honeyfund in 2005 as a honeymoon registry page, where friends and family could help contribute to their dream trip to Fiji. They eventually extended the service so that all couples could experience an unforgettable honeymoon. Today, Honeyfund is the no. 1 online wedding registry. The couple's desire to give back has been an important part of their work. They donated 10 percent of their own honeymoon funds to charity in 2005, and now encourage users to do the same. In 2013, they created Plumfund, based on the Honeyfund platform, where anyone can give and receive, without high fees, to the people, occasions and causes they care about.