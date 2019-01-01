My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sara Sisenwein

Sara Sisenwein

Guest Writer
Vice President of Marketing at Clip Interactive

About Sara Sisenwein

Sara Sisenwein is vice president of marketing at Clip Interactive. She is implementing her background in advertising in broadcast and digital media in the tech startup arena.