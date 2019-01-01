Sara Varni leads marketing for Sales Cloud at Salesforce and is responsible for the positioning and go-to-market strategy for Sales Cloud, the world’s leading sales app. Sales Cloud provides sales teams with all the information they need to connect with customers—everything from real time marketing campaigns to intuitive deal tracking, available anytime, from any device. GE Aviation, Blue Shield of California and ADP are among the many companies using Sales Cloud to drive their businesses.

A nine-year veteran of Salesforce, Sara has held other senior marketing roles there, including marketing leader for Desk.com and AppExchange. Before joining Salesforce, Sara worked in mobile strategy at E! Networks. She holds a BS in business administration from Bucknell University and an MBA from The Anderson School of Management at UCLA.