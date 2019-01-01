Sarah Jones founded Sprii at the start of 2014. Previously, she had a successful career in finance, spending four years at Deloitte in Mergers & Acquisitions advisory, first in London and then in Dubai. After two years in the Gulf, Jones left the finance world, recognizing the potential of the early-stage e-commerce market and the Sprii business model. Mini Exchange is today the online destination for everything mums and kids in
the Middle East, with over 800 brands and 40,000 products, all available at the click of a button.