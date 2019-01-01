Sarah Green is a social entrepreneur and consultant dedicated to economic empowerment through entrepreneurship around the world. Green has been acknowledged by President Obama for her work as a young leader in entrepreneurship in America. She has also been named one of 100 "Global Leaders of Tomorrow" by the St Gallen Symposium in Switzerland and named as a 2013 Top 99 Under 33 Foreign Policy Leader. Green's work as an entrepreneur has been featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc.com, MSNBC, ABC, Yahoo! Finance and Fox Business.