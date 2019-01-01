As the Founder of The Dream Collective, Co-founder of start-up Gemini3, Branding Consultant, Author & passionate advocate for women in leadership, Sarah is part of the global rise of ‘generation slashie’ i.e. people with not one job but several.

She began her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 24 when she founded The Dream Collective. What begun as a mere passion project, quickly became Australia’s most influential network of high-calibre young women – all while cofounding Gemini3 and while leading and delivering branding strategies for some of the world’s most recognised brands including Revlon, Olay and Coca-Cola.

Through this networking platform, The Dream Collective has been responsible for empowering and equipping thousands of professional women into leadership roles through leadership training and mentoring opportunities.

Whilst she manages a diverse portfolio of career and businesses, there is only one common thread across them all and that is to see more women in leadership and to transform the way we work.