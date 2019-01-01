Sarah Nanclares

As a senior business executive coach, Sarah has been helping individuals, organizations and their senior teams to excel for more than 15 years. Sarah also has 18 years of experience in the natural medicine sector where she focuses on neuroscience and its impact on health, leadership and performance.

Having been sought out as an industry leader, Sarah is establishing and building the internal coaching framework for Canva. Earlier, she was senior coach at Equilibrio where she coached business builders and entrepreneurs to become high-performance leaders and also facilitated building better founding teams.

