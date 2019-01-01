My Queue

Sarah Refai

Sarah Refai

Contributor
Co-Founder, Coconut-Media Inc.

About Sarah Refai

Sarah Refai, a Canadian Lebanese entrepreneur, decided to pursue her passion for social media marketing and dedicate her knowledge to the Middle East, after discovering that she didn’t quite fit into the corporate world after 2 years.

Having graduated with a Bachelors in Political Science, owned two e-commerce stores, and managed a meal prep company at the age of 22, Sarah later co-founded her own social media marketing agency, coconut-media.com, to extend her experience into the Arab world with the mission of helping aspiring Arab women entrepreneurs bring out the best of themselves through personal branding, and leveraging the power of social media.