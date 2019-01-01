About Sara Spivey

Sara Spivey is the chief marketing officer of Bazaarvoice. She has more than 30 years of marketing, strategy and leadership experience with industry-leading organizations. Before joining Bazaarvoice, Spivey served as CEO of InReach, a provider of online continuing education management solutions, a role preceded by her tenure as chief marketing officer for Convio. Spivey earned an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.