Sara Spivey

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer, Bazaarvoice

About Sara Spivey

Sara Spivey is the chief marketing officer of Bazaarvoice. She has more than 30 years of marketing, strategy and leadership experience with industry-leading organizations. Before joining Bazaarvoice, Spivey served as CEO of InReach, a provider of online continuing education management solutions, a role preceded by her tenure as chief marketing officer for Convio. Spivey earned an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.