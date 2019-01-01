About Sarah Willis
Sarah Willis is a Program Manager at MetLife Foundation where she oversees a global portfolio of financial inclusion initiatives focused on digital and innovation. In addition, she leads the strategy and implementation of the Foundation’s outcomes measurement efforts. Prior to joining MetLife Foundation, Sarah served as a senior associate at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), where she worked on CGI’s expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She has designed and authored research on private sector-led solutions to SME development in Turkey with the MasterCard Center for Inclusive Growth.