Sarbajit Das is the CEO of Sun Dew Solutions which he founded in 2007. He is a tech graduate who has always believed in "Dream BIG to Achieve BIG". He strongly believes that in this eco-system of business, it is very important to have faith and trust amongst your people - the team and of course your clients. In his journey of entrepreneurship, he has learned "Hard Work Beats Talent, When Talent Doesn't Work Hard".
