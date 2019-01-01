Sastry Rachakonda is the CEO of iQuanti, a data-driven digital marketing analytics and solutions company. Sastry focuses on the company’s mission to deliver strong results for clients through effective use of online and mobile technologies. Leveraging his extensive experience leading at large corporations, he’s able to help his team consider and deliver on clients’ primary business goals for digital marketing campaigns. Sastry previously lead as Head of Small Business for Discover Financial Services and as VP of Acquisition for Small Business Division for American Express.