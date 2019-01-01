My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Satanik Roy

Satanik Roy

Co-founder, hyperXchange

About Satanik Roy

BIO - Satanik Roy, a 23 yo mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur started from his dorm room, and went on to build Hyperxchange growing it to over couple of million dollars valuation. Satanik has authored two book, a poetry book which has been published worldwide and is a bestseller. His next novel 'I Met The Demon' is set to be published in a month's time. He has completed post graduation from 'The Stanford University'.  

 