About Satkam Divya

An entrepreneur with the total experience of 12+ years, Founded Rupeetalk.com (a Fin-tech venture), funded by a VC firm, in the year 2007, and have successfully exited in the year 2010. Have worked with Times Financial Services & ICICI Bank too during the beginning of the career. Last assignment was with Policybazaar as a Director - Product Engineering & Mobile Commerce, have set up the mobile business from scratch.