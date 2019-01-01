Satya Nadella is the chief executive officer of Microsoft -- the third in the company’s 40-year history. He joined Microsoft in 1992 where he would lead a variety of products and innovations across the company’s consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to his role at Microsoft, Nadella serves on the board of directors for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Starbucks.
