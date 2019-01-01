About Satya Narayanan

As alumni of IIM-Bangalore, Satya Narayanan is Chairman, CL Educate Ltd. He founded Career Launcher in 1995, and co-founded Indus World School in 2005. Satya is a certified Crestcom and NTL trainer, and has featured in Dell’s ‘Take your own path’ campaign. He learnt Urdu and has published his book on Urdu poetry titled “Shayad yahin se ho”. He is currently learning Sanskrit.