About Satyam Vaghani
Satyam Vaghani is VP/GM of IoT and AI at Nutanix. He leads product strategy, engineering and GTM for an edge computing stack and IoT application platform that enables analytics, machine learning and seamless deployment of code and movement of data across edge and cloud. Prior to Nutanix, he was co-founder and CTO at PernixData. He has authored 50-plus issued patents, co-authored T10 and IETF protocol specifications and been a regular speaker at VMworld, NEXT and other forums.