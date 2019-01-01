Saumya Kaushik

Hailing from New Delhi, Saumya wears her heart on her sleeve for her city. An ailurophile and an author of two novels; she is a voracious reader and divides her time between studying authors and cooks, often simultaneously!
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Hailing from New Delhi, Saumya wears her heart on her sleeve for her city. An ailurophile and an author of two novels; she is a voracious reader and divides her time between studying authors and cooks, often simultaneously!