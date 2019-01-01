Dr. Saurabh Markandeya is the Co-CEO of the SHADO Group, an India- and Singapore-based company that provides electric vehicle technology and charging infrastructure.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Dr. Saurabh Markandeya is the Co-CEO of the SHADO Group, an India- and Singapore-based company that provides electric vehicle technology and charging infrastructure.