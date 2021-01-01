Savannah Fortis

Cryptocurrency

XRP Holders Beckoned by Judge for Viewpoints in Ripple Case

The judge in the case against Ripple Labs urges holders of XRP to come forward with their legal views.

Cryptocurrency

U.S. Officials Eye Ransomware Payments for Sanctions

The current U.S. administration lays out plans for more restrictive sanctions surrounding ransomware payments in a cybersecurity enhancement effort.

Cryptocurrency

Mark Cuban Calls for ‘Aggressive’ Rebuttal to SEC Coinbase Warning

Entrepreneur and crypto bull, Mark Cuban urges Coinbase on an aggressive stance towards the developing conflict with the SEC.

Cryptocurrency

Block.one ICO Reexamined for ‘Price Pump’ Scheme

The billionaire-backed crypto exchange, Bullish, faces scrutiny after new reports reveal an alleged 'price pump' scheme.

Cryptocurrency

Gary Gensler: Crypto Platforms Need Regulations for Survival

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke recently on the ever-changing topic of cryptocurrencies and claimed that crypto platforms need regulations if they’re...

Cryptocurrency

Crypto Hacker’s Data Vulnerable to FBI Through Palantir Glitch

A glitch in the Palantir system allegedly allowed the FBI unauthorized access to data on a crypto hacker case from 2019.

Cryptocurrency

DeFi Projects Are Not Exempt From Regulations, Says SEC Chairman

SEC Chairman, Gary Gensler, calls out ‘DeFi’ projects in the crypto space, saying they aren’t exempt from regulations.

Cryptocurrency

MiamiCoin Generates Over $1M as City Benefits From 30% Revenue

The official cryptocurrency of the city of Miami, MiamiCoin, has already generated the city almost $1million.

Cryptocurrency

Asset Management Giant Invesco Submits Bitcoin ETF Proposal to SEC

The prominent asset management and investment firm Invesco submitted an application for a Bitcoin ETF to the SEC earlier this week.

Cryptocurrency

Warren Pushes for Crypto Police, Cites Systemic Risks

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren scrutinizes the crypto community once again. She states scams and manipulation within the industry aren’t accordingly pu...

