Sayantan Dasgupta

Sayantan Dasgupta

Vice-President - Marketing Communications, Unifyed

About Sayantan Dasgupta

Sayantan acts as a Vice-President of Marketing Communications at Unifyed and a Partner of Corporate Communications at EVC Ventures, a Chicago-based Venture Capital firm focused on Higher Education. 

Being the great-grandson of Bipin Chandra Pal, who was one of the freedom fighters of India and the 'Father of Revolutionary Thoughts', Sayantan believes in supporting entrepreneurial ideas that are solving real problems in the society. Over the last 14+ years, Sayantan has held various positions working in the Higher Ed, Venture Capital, Media, and the Film industry. Beyond his corporate life, Sayantan is a professional musician with over 18 years of experience in music. He served as a Music Director, Composer, Session Guitarist and has worked in four mainstream movies to date.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.