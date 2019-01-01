My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Scott Abel

Scott Abel

About Scott Abel

Scott Abel is the co-founder of Spiceworks, which has grown into the world’s largest and fastest-growing vertical network for IT since launching in 2006. With more than 30 years in the technology industry, including seven years working for Steve Jobs, Abel is a serial entrepreneur. He co-founded Motive, which achieved numerous company milestones, including generating more than $100 million per year in revenue, navigating a successful an IPO in 2004. He is an InformationWeek Magazine “Top 15 Innovator and Influencer” and holds a BS degree in Physics from the University of Texas, Austin.