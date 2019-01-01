My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Scott Beck

Scott Beck

Guest Writer
CEO of CHG Healthcare Services

About Scott Beck

Scott Beck is CEO of CHG Healthcare Services, one of the nation’s largest healthcare staffing companies. CHG has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of “100 Best Companies to Work For” each of the past seven years. 