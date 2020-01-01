Scott Cairns is the Managing Director of Creation Business Consultants, one of the UAE’s leading management consultancy firms, assisting multinational corporations, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. It offers expert structuring and advisory services to safeguard their clients’ corporate presence and maximize their business activities through the United Arab Emirates and wider GCC region.

Scott has over 20 years of accounting and finance experience, with twelve years’ experience working with MNCs and corporates across the GCC. He is an expert in company formation (covering onshore, offshore, free zone, DIFC Special Purpose Company (SPC), and Abu Dhabi Global Market structures), corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. Career highlights include executive finance positions in the oil and gas industry, as well as executive roles at Hyundai, Deloitte, and Siemens (international tax focus).

Scott holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Graduate Diploma in Business Administration, Australian Certified Practicing Accounting (CPA), and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting & Finance).