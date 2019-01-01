My Queue

Scott Dinsmore

Scott Dinsmore

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of LiveYourLegend.net

About Scott Dinsmore

Scott Dinsmore is an entrepreneur, career-change strategist, novice ultra-runner and founder of Live Your Legend, a business and international community dedicated to helping people build a career that excites them. His TEDx talk on how to find and do work you love received more than 1.5 million views, and he makes the majority of his research and tools free to the public through his Passionate Work Toolkit