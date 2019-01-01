My Queue

Scott Duffy

Scott Duffy

Entrepreneur VIP
TV/Online Host, Keynote Speaker, Business Growth Expert

About Scott Duffy

Scott Duffy is a TV/online personality, keynote speaker and business coach. He began his career working for bestselling author and speaker Tony Robbins, and went on to work for several big media brands like CBS Sportsline, NBC Internet and FOXSports.com. Next, he founded Smart Charter, an online booking tool for private aviation, which was acquired by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

Today, Duffy is a champion for entrepreneurship. Through his television and online channels, speaking platforms and bestselling books, Duffy leads the conversations that spark new ideas, innovations and help the world's biggest brands break through to their next level. He has been listed as a “Top 10 Keynote Speaker” by Entrepreneur.com. He has spoken at the NYSE and provided commentary in numerous media outlets including CNBC, FOX News and CBS Radio. He is the co-host of Business & Burgers (Presented by Microsoft) and author of Breakthrough, which hits bookstores stores in the summer of 2018.

Books By Scott Duffy

Breakthrough
Featured

Breakthrough

By Scott Duffy

GO FROM BIG IDEA TO BIG SUCCESS. To turn your idea into a thriving business, you'll need to think big, take risks, and be able to step back and recognize ideas that may already be in front of you. Those are your aha! moments. With pages from the playbooks of Richard Branson, Daymond John, Shaun White, Tony Robbins, Gary Vaynerchuck, and more, you'll learn to create sustainable processes, become a nimble leader, and unlock hidden gems in your business.

