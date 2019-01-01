About Scott Fisher

Scott Fisher is an experienced talent manager with a fresh approach on managing talent in the digital age. Always an advocate for the artist, he prides himself on working closely with his clients to develop and expand their careers while staying true to their core values. Scott has successfully managed client relationships with Unilever, L’Oreal, NBC Universal, Walgreens, Ralph Lauren, Kmart, Vevo, Viacom, ULTA, P&G, among countless others. Scott was one of the first to build a management company around digital talent in 2011.