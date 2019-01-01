My Queue

Scott Ford

Scott Ford

Guest Writer
Managing Director, OpenAir Equity Partners

About Scott Ford

Scott Ford has more than 16 years’ experience in the wireless operating industry, and is currently managing director at OpenAir Equity Partners, investing in companies such as Zave Networks (acquired by Google), eRecyclingCorps, Gogo Inflight InternetZubie, and SmartHome Ventures. Prior to OpenAir, he was the founder and general manager of Sprint Nextel Ventures.

 