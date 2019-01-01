Scott McCool has more than 25 years of experience in building and managing IT organizations. McCool joined Polycom in July 2013 as the company’s vice president of information technology and chief information security officer and was appointed to CIO in April 2014. Scott holds a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems, a Master in Business Administration, and numerous IT certifications.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.