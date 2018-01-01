Scott McGovern

Legal Marijuana
11 Facts Cannabis Entrepreneurs Should Know About the Black Market
The marijuana black market that has been huge for decades and is still far larger the legal market.
Cannabis
9 Totally Normal Business Considerations That Are Completely Different in the Cannabis Industry
Cannabis is a multi-billion dollar industry completely unlike any other. And that is not entirely a good thing.
Blockchain
Cryptocurrencies Could Solve 2 Big Problems for the Cannabis Industry
Marijuana businesses are mostly blocked from banks and have onerous compliance obligations. Blockchain is a promising solution to both problems.