Entering his twenty-third year with FranklinCovey, Scott Miller serves as the executive vice president of thought leadership. He is the host of the FranklinCovey-sponsored FranklinCovey On Leadership With Scott Miller, a weekly leadership webcast, podcast, and newsletter that features interviews with renowned business titans, authors, and thought leaders and is distributed to more than five million business leaders worldwide. He is also the host of the weekly radio program Great Life, Great Career With Scott Miller on iHeartRadio’s KNRS 105.9. This radio program and podcast provide insight and strategies drawn from FranklinCovey’s leadership principles and from Miller’s career and personal life experience to assist listeners in becoming more effective as business leaders and to improve their personal performance. Additionally, Miller authors a weeklyleadership column for Inc. magazine.



Miller leads the strategy, development, and publication of FranklinCovey’s bestselling books and thought leadership, which provide the framework for the company’s world-renowned content and solutions. He is the author of FranklinCovey’s Management Mess to Leadership Success: 30 Challenges to Become the Leader You Would Follow (Mango Media). He is also co-authoring Everyone Deserves A Great Manager: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team, scheduled to be released in October 2019 (Simon & Schuster).



In his previous roles as executive vice president of business development and chief marketing officer, Miller led the global transformation of FranklinCovey’s brand to match the transformation of the company itself. Prior to that, as general manager of client facilitation services, he worked with thousands of clients and client facilitators in numerous markets in over thirty countries. He has presented to hundreds of audiences across every industry, and loves to share his unique journey as an unfiltered leader thriving in today’s highly filtered corporate culture.



Miller joined Covey Leadership Center in 1996 as a client partner with the education division, which focused on serving K–12 schools and higher education. He also served as the general manager of FranklinCovey’s central region for six

years in Chicago.



Miller began his professional career in 1992 with the Disney Development Company (the real estate development division of Walt Disney Company) as a founding member of the development team that designed the town of Celebration, Florida.