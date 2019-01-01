Scott Petinga is the chairman and CEO of The Scott Petinga Group, where he is a pioneer in the development of businesses that make a lasting impact on society. Petinga authored the new book No One Ever Drowned in Sweat (March, 2017). When he’s not busy saving the planet, he uses his acquired wisdom, knowledge and experience to help others make their mark on the world.
