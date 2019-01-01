Scott Walker, co-founder of TeenSafe, is an early internet entrepreneur and CEO of several software and Internet firms. In 2007, Walker helped raise $30M and to take Atrinsic, the digital content and online marketing service, public on NASDAQ. A father of two daughters, Walker co-founded TeenSafe in 2010. An Angel investor and expert in the digital space, he has invested in software companies, gaming companies and many others. Walker is experienced in developing new ways to deliver online and offline lead generation for products and services and has been a driving force in expanding the company’s position as a leading smartphone monitoring service.