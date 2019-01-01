My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Scott Wylie

Scott Wylie

Guest Writer
Chairman and CEO, First Western

About Scott Wylie

Scott Wylie co-founded First Western in 2002 after recognizing the need for an integrated approach for delivering financial services to the growing affluent market. As chairman and CEO of First Western, Wylie provides leadership for the holding company, as well as management of the bank and trust services. Most recently, he served as chairman and CEO of Northern Trust Bank of Colorado after having sold his prior institution, Trust Bank of Colorado, to Northern in 1998.