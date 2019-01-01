About Sean Jacobsohn

Sean Jacobsohn is a venture investor at Norwest Venture Partners and former SaaS executive with broad technology, sales and business development expertise. He focuses on early to late stage investment opportunities in enterprise cloud, including SaaS, mobile-first business applications, B2B marketplaces, VR, AI and machine learning in the enterprise, and industry cloud solutions in the following sectors: healthcare IT, financial services, real estate, transportation, manufacturing, oil and gas, and agriculture.