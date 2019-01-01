My Queue

Selina Petosa

Selina Petosa

Guest Writer
President & Chief Creative Strategist of Rational Interaction

About Selina Petosa

As President and Chief Creative Strategist, Selina oversees and leads all strategic and creative engagements. Rational began as a two-person start-up, but has rapidly matured into a full-service creative agency. Selina’s vision and leadership has shaped Rational into a people-centered product in its own right—a company people want to work for and clients love to work with. Selina received her BFA in visual communication design from the University of Washington then began her career working in product design. From there, her career has ranged from worldwide brand management to global product launches. Selina has directed creative efforts for some of the world's largest brands: Amazon, Microsoft, AT&T, Cisco and Sony Electronics.