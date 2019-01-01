Seraj Jaghbeer is Principal Consultant at Hanson Search, where he heads nationalization executive search across the MENA region. As a result of his many years spent working with major family-owned businesses, Seraj has gained an extensive knowledge of nationalization programs and resultant HR issues. His current role includes client acquisition and candidate attraction, with a strong emphasis on relationship management
