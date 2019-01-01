My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Serge Morand and Sophie Lyne Zaretto

Serge Morand and Sophie Lyne Zaretto

Guest Writer

About Serge Morand and Sophie Lyne Zaretto

Serge Morand is a director for Landmark Advisory Services Inc. in Montreal. He has more than 28 years of experience in negotiating commercial real estate leases. Sophie Lyne Zaretto is an internal auditor for Hydro Quebec, which oversees generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the city. She has more than 16 years of experience in accounting and auditing.