Sergey Ozhegov is a co-owner and the CEO of SearchInform, a technological information security company focusing on protection of business and government institutions against data theft and other harmful activities. He joined SearchInform in 2004, after graduating from the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics at Belarus State University, and spent several years working in sales and business development before he was promoted to the position of CCO in 2009, eventually becoming the CEO of the company in 2015.