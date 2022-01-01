Sergio Alvarez

Sergio Alvarez

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Founder of Ai Media Group

Sergio Alvarez is a performance-marketing expert, digital-attribution leader and CEO and founder of Ai Media Group.

Marketing

Separating Your Marketing Team From the Others Is Limiting Your Success

Every business is made up of distinct teams, but there's one missing factor you need to find success.

Marketing

Separar a su equipo de marketing de los demás está limitando su éxito

Cada empresa está formada por equipos distintos, pero falta un factor que necesita para alcanzar el éxito.

Prepare to Succeed

Why Attribution Is All That Should Matter in Digital Marketing

Companies are making it more important than ever for them to prioritize attribution.

Prepare to Succeed

Por qué la atribución es todo lo que debería importar en el marketing digital

Las empresas están haciendo que sea más importante que nunca priorizar la atribución.

Main Street Entrepreneur

Why I Quit My Safe, Well-Paying Job to Start a Tech Business Out of My Basement

The biggest risk of my life proved to me that taking leaps of faith is the most worthwhile thing you can do for your career.

Iniciar un negocio

Por qué renuncio a mi trabajo seguro y bien remunerado para comenzar un negocio de tecnología desde mi sótano

El mayor riesgo de mi vida me demostró que dar saltos de fe es lo más valioso que puedes hacer por tu carrera.

