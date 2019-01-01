Entrepreneur Seymour Segnit has first-hand experience with the highs and lows of running a highly successful crowdfunding campaign, with his thingCHARGER becoming the No. 1 crowdfunded mobile accessory to date with more than $700,000 raised since launching in October 2013. Prior to thingCHARGER, Segnit attended the Westminster School and Oxford University, worked in advertising and broadcasting, and co-founded a venture-funded technology company in Silicon Valley, California. He's also the host of the new Kickass Crowdfunding Show, launching this fall, which will bring in other experts from around the crowdfunding world to help listeners learn the best practices required to fund their ideas.