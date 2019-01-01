Shabnam Gupta is one of the most awarded interior designers in the country and is known to conjure up visual wonders and is recognised for her personally tailored, client specific interiors that use bursts of colours, textures and other unique elements within a contemporary design palette. Her designs exude energy and spirit in a delicate and subtle fashion, and her signature style has won her much global recognition and a long list of accolades for her projects at the national level as well. These include being listed as one of the top 10 designers to watch out for by Forbes India 2010 and Elle Club 2012 and being felicitated as one of Architects and Interiors i-Gen – India’s top 50 Interior Designers.