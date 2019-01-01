Shai Zamanian and Preeya Malik

Shai Zamanian is a licensed attorney, entrepreneur and expert on investment immigration. Zamanian actively coordinates international investors in the Middle East with EB-5 projects in the U.S., collaborating on large-scale EB-5 offerings including the Miami SkyRise, the building and development of five-star hotels and several private schools throughout the U.S.

Preeya Malik is a licensed attorney, entrepreneur and expert on investment immigration, with an interest in trade reform and the large fiscal surpluses in oil-exporting economies, which has expanded the firm’s reach to large portfolio of investor contacts in the Middle East and India.