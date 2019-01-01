My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shai Zamanian and Preeya Malik

Shai Zamanian and Preeya Malik

Guest Writer
Attorneys, experts on investment immigration

About Shai Zamanian and Preeya Malik

Shai Zamanian is a licensed attorney, entrepreneur and expert on investment immigration. Zamanian actively coordinates international investors in the Middle East with EB-5 projects in the U.S., collaborating on large-scale EB-5 offerings including the Miami SkyRise, the building and development of five-star hotels and several private schools throughout the U.S.

Preeya Malik is a licensed attorney, entrepreneur and expert on investment immigration, with an interest in trade reform and the large fiscal surpluses in oil-exporting economies, which has expanded the firm’s reach to large portfolio of investor contacts in the Middle East and India.